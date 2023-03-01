Wine and Dine is one of the Chris Klug Foundation’s annual awareness and fundraising events. It is a celebration of the gift of life with CKF Award recipients, along with fabulous wine and wonderful food in a beautiful setting at the Snowmass Club. Wine and Dine helps CKF continue their work to educate and inspire individuals to register as organ, eye, and tissue donors, and to eliminate the wait for a transplant by raising funds and awareness.

Attendees will spend the evening tasting incredible wine and delicious food. To cap off the event there will be a dance party after dinner with the Derek Brown Band. Our CKF Award recipients will be the guests of honor, and the highlight of the festivities they share their stories and accept their awards.

Wine and Dine is sponsored by the Hoffberger Family, Snowmass Club, Schramsberg Winery, and Sashae Floral.