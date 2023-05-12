Wilderness Workshop’s 2023 Community Party

This is our chance to say thank you to our incredible community – each and every one of you who reads our emails, shows up to our events, takes our advocacy actions, and so much more to help us protect public lands! Whether we’re supporting new land and water protections or fighting off oil and gas development, you are key to our work.

Bring friends, family, colleagues, or anyone who loves public lands and join us in Sopris Park!

What: 2023 Community Party

When: Friday, June 2 from 5:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: Sopris Park (Corner of Main St. & Wewant Blvd.) in Carbondale

Cost: Free and open to the public!

Register: Registration using the link above is appreciated, but not required.

Join us as part of your First Friday festivities! We’ll have:

– Live music by the Pink Hawks & The Confluents

– Food from Mama’s Pierogis, Teresa’s Food Truck, and Señor Mango

– Members receive 1 free beer (until the kegs run dry!) or a non-alcoholic drink from the bar; drinks also available for purchase

– Activities – Rosybelle Bus, bounce castle, face painting, yard games, and more – for all ages!

– Take action for public lands and learn about our summer programs

– The chance to join or renew your WW Membership