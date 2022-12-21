Wild Perspectives-Perspectives from the Trail: The Miles that Counted Most

Since 2003, the Sole Mates Marathon Team has brought together a diverse group of individuals to run long-distance races around the world. Over the course of twenty years, this team has competed in events in 12 different countries across 4 continents, and raised over $1 million to support Challenge Aspen; a non-profit dedicated to creating possibilities for people with disabilities through year-round adaptive recreational programs and activities. Challenge Aspen’s programming encourages participation in activities that redefine limits, recognize abilities, and transfer newfound courage to everyday life, and this team is rooted in the same ideals. Join us to hear four runner’s experiences training, traveling and fundraising for Challenge Aspen, and find out why it’s about more than just the miles.