Wild Perspectives-Homecoming: Ski Mountaineering in the Chilean Andes

In the summer of 2022, Aidan left the Roaring-Fork Valley in order to gain a deep and authentic cultural understanding of his home country, Chile, through the lens of travel, environmental justice, and ski-mountaineering. On this month-long trip, Aidan explored many corners of the country and found all types of snow conditions along the way. Join this Wild Perspective as Aidan breaks down the details of his trip, the ecology of the Chilean Andes, and how to find snow in the Austral Winter.