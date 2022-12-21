Wild Perspectives-Corsets to Harnesses: A reflection of women’s climbing history from our adventures in Corsica and beyond!

Women started rock climbing in corsets and long skirts in the 1800s – all for the love of adventure. These courageous forerunners cleared the way for other women to follow. Join Ruthie Brown and Kim Levin, a pair of modern-day female climbers as they explore the serene beauty of remote places in Corsica and beyond. Learn a hint of fascinating Corsican culture and history, while this duo climbs high above the Mediterranean sea, challenging themselves to live in the focused moment of rock climbing.