Wild Perspectives-Corsets to Harnesses: A reflection of women’s climbing history from our adventures in Corsica and beyond!

December 21 @ 7:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Free

Women started rock climbing in corsets and long skirts in the 1800s – all for the love of adventure. These courageous forerunners cleared the way for other women to follow. Join Ruthie Brown and Kim Levin, a pair of modern-day female climbers as they explore the serene beauty of remote places in Corsica and beyond. Learn a hint of fascinating Corsican culture and history, while this duo climbs high above the Mediterranean sea, challenging themselves to live in the focused moment of rock climbing.

December 21
7:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Free
https://aspennature.org/activity/wild-perspectives-corsets-to-harnesses-a-reflection-of-womens-climbing-history-from-our-adventures-in-corsica-and-beyond/

Aspen Center for Environmental Studies
970-925-5756
bleigh@aspennature.org
https://www.aspennature.org/learn/programs/pedaleando-community-bike-ride

The Collective Snowmass
49 Wood Road
Snowmass Village, 81615 United States + Google Map
(970) 924-6054
https://thecollectivesnowmass.com/
