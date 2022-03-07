Please be aware that all patrons must present proof of vaccination (originals, copies or photos and state verified apps are all valid forms of proof), valid photo ID, and adhere to all of TACAW’s Covid-safety protocols. Thank you for helping us keep our community safe.

Doors 6:00PM // Show 7:00PM

$32 MEMBERS | $35 ADVANCE | $45 DAY OF

Presented By ACES and TACAW

Genre: Film Festival

TACAW is pleased to host Night 2 of the Wild and Scenic Film Festival. Presented by The Aspen Center for Environmental Studies, ACES has expanded this year’s festival to include an additional evening of films at our new net-zero arts facility.

Night 2 includes a roster of short films exploring the theme – “Our Food Future.” Additionally, the ticket price includes heavy hors d’oeuvres prepared by Epicure Catering.

Proceeds from the event benefit ACES’ Tomorrow’s Voices program, which provides civics and environmental leadership education to regional high school students. The mission of Tomorrow’s Voices is to cultivate responsible citizenship and ethical leadership in the youth of the Roaring Fork Valley.