Your community connector

Submit an Event

« All Events

Whole Foods Plant Based Potluck

July 25 @ 6:30 pm - 8:00 pm

Free

Join the growing community of people who are enjoying the results of choosing a Whole Foods Plant Based LIFE!
Hear about the shifts that they have experienced – weight loss, increased energy, changes in blood chemistry ie lower blood sugar counts, reversal of Diabetes 2, lower blood pressure and more.
Bring an appetizer, entree, side dish or dessert to share. We’d love your recipe too!
Bring your plate, bowl, utensils, napkin and cup. We will provide lemon water and tea!
Invite friends, family members and colleagues to join the WFPB Life!
Donations to The Center for Human Flourishing gratefully accepted.

+ Google Calendar+ iCal Export

Details

Date:
July 25
Time:
6:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Cost:
Free
Event Category:
Event Tags:
,
Website:
https://thecenterforhumanflourishing.org/event/community-potluck-3/

Organizer

The Center for Human Flourishing
Phone:
9706182096
Email:
info@davinikent.org
Website:
www.thecenterforhumanflourishing.org

Venue

Third Street Center
520 South Third Street
Carbondale, CO 81623 United States + Google Map
Phone:
9703408151
Website:
www.compassionfest.world
▲Top ▲Top