Whole Foods Plant Based Potluck

Join the growing community of people who are enjoying the results of choosing a Whole Foods Plant Based LIFE!

Hear about the shifts that they have experienced – weight loss, increased energy, changes in blood chemistry ie lower blood sugar counts, reversal of Diabetes 2, lower blood pressure and more.

We invite fully vaccinated people to attend the in-person potluck.

If you are expiencing any cold or flu-like symptoms, for the safety of all, please enjoy your plant based meal in the comfort of your home.

Bring an appetizer, entree, side dish or dessert to share. We’d love your recipe too!

Bring your plate, bowl, utensils, napkin and cup. We will provide lemon water and tea!

Invite friends, family members and colleagues to join the WFPB Life!

Questions? E-mail info@tcfhf.org