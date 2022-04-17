What the Health – a Documentary

Thinking about getting fit for spring and summer activities? What we eat may be the place to start. There is a saying – “let food be thy medicine” and another ‘health begins from the ground up!”

Join us to watch the documentary What the Health the groundbreaking follow-up film from the creators of the award-winning documentary Cowspiracy.

This film exposes the depth of influence that big business has on how and what we eat. Viewers will learn that the decisions of policy makers heavily influenced the lobbying arm of agro businesses is costing us – US Citizens – trillions of healthcare dollars, and keeping us sick.

What The Health is a surprising, and at times hilarious, investigative documentary that will be an eye-opener for everyone concerned about our nation’s health and how big business influences it.