“What Is This Gold Toothed Beast?” by Kia Neill and a group exhibition by the Artists of SAW

Carbondale Arts presents two exhibitions, opening First Friday, March 3, from 5-7pm. On display through April 7 weekdays from 10am-5pm

“What Is This Gold Toothed Beast?” is a solo exhibition by Kia Neill, a mixed media artist working in photography, drawing & painting, collage and found materials.

Also opening is a group exhibition by artists of SAW: Designed as a collaborative space for creative professionals and professional creatives, Studio for Arts + Works (SAW) was remodeled from a auto mechanic shop into artist studios and minimalist, industrial-style offices on a modest budget using non-toxic, salvaged and recycled materials wherever possible.