“What Is This Gold Toothed Beast?” by Kia Neill and a group exhibition by the Artists of SAW

March 7 - April 7

Carbondale Arts presents two exhibitions, opening First Friday, March 3, from 5-7pm. On display through April 7 weekdays from 10am-5pm
“What Is This Gold Toothed Beast?” is a solo exhibition by Kia Neill, a mixed media artist working in photography, drawing & painting, collage and found materials.
Also opening is a group exhibition by artists of SAW: Designed as a collaborative space for creative professionals and professional creatives, Studio for Arts + Works (SAW) was remodeled from a auto mechanic shop into artist studios and minimalist, industrial-style offices on a modest budget using non-toxic, salvaged and recycled materials wherever possible.

Details

Start:
March 7
End:
April 7
Website:
https://www.carbondalearts.com/exhibitions

Organizer

Carbondale Arts
Phone:
9709631680
Email:
info@carbondalearts.com
Website:
carbondalearts.com

Venue

Carbondale Arts
76 S. 4th Street
Carbondale, CO 81623 United States + Google Map
Phone:
970-963-1680
Website:
http://www.carbondalearts.com
