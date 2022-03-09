Your community connector

What has COVID done to our nervous systems? And what can we do to reset?

April 4 @ 4:30 pm - 5:30 pm

Free

Zoom Conversation for Educators, Parents, and Community Partners hosted by FocusedKids with Guest Speaker Dr. Christine Runyan

The light at the end of the COVID tunnel is tenuously appearing — yet many of us feel as exhausted as at any time in the past year. Memory problems; short fuses; fractured productivity; sudden drops into despair. We’re at once excited and unnerved by the prospect of life opening up again. Clinical psychologist Christine Runyan explains the physiological effects of a year of pandemic and social isolation — what’s happened at the level of stress response and nervous system, the literal mind-body connection. And she offers simple strategies to regain our fullest capacities for the world ahead.

Dr. Christine Runyan is a clinical psychologist and professor in the Department of Family Medicine and Community Health at the University of Massachusetts Medical School. She is a certified mindfulness teacher. She co-founded and co-leads Tend Health, a clinical consulting practice focused on the mental well-being of health care practitioners.

April 4
4:30 pm - 5:30 pm
Free
https://focusedkids.org/product/april-2022-runyan/

FocusedKids
970-379-5377
khegberg@focusedkids.org
https://focusedkids.org/product/mindful-resilience/

Virtual Zoom Event

