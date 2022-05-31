Welcome to Our Gardens Garden Tour

The 2022 Garden Tour is presented by the Glenwood Springs Garden Club Saturday, June 25, from 9 am through 3 pm. Meander through 8 gardens in Glenwood Springs and up 4 Mile Road enjoying the variety and meeting the gardeners. Tour begins at the Glenwood Community Gardens where day of event tickets will be $25. Carpools can form there and you may visit the gardens in any order you choose. Tickets available now at showtix4U.com/events/GardenTour for $20. Tickets also available at GWS Downtown Market and from Garden Club members. For information call 970-945-7149.