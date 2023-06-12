Weekly Wild Yoga

Join Lead With Love instructor, PJ Murray, on this weekly outdoor yoga class along the edge of Hallam Lake. Drawing on the wild roots of yoga, this all-levels class blends philosophy, asana (posture) practice, and contemplative exploration of ACES’ magical nature preserve into a playful and holistic experience. Classes are donation-based and support our Environmental Education programs and rewarding for both, those new to yoga as well as accomplished practitioners. Don’t miss this unique opportunity to visit and experience the Hallam Lake nature preserve during evening hours throughout the summer.

No class on July 4 or August 15.

Lead with Love is a social impact organization committed to shifting culture from fear to love. Learn more here.

100% of the proceeds support ACES environmental education programs.

Registration for each month’s class will be open the first of the month. Registration is required!