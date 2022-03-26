Walking with Wildlife: Rocky Mountain Bighorn Sheep
March 26 @ 6:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Join wildlife expert, Chadd Drott, to learn about the everyday life of bighorn sheep in their natural environment including feeding and mating habits, social structuring of the herds, and their survival techniques in extreme conditions.
Please attend the date and time most convenient for you. These events are free and open to everyone and are in support of Colorado Mountain College’s 2022 Common Reader.
Wednesday, March 23 • 7 pm • Carbondale Branch Library
Thursday, March 24 • 7 pm • Parachute Branch Library
Friday, March 25 • 7 pm • Glenwood Springs Branch Library
Saturday, March 26
10 am • Silt Branch Library
2 pm • New Castle Branch Library
6 pm • Rifle Branch Library