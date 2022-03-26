Walking with Wildlife: Rocky Mountain Bighorn Sheep

Join wildlife expert, Chadd Drott, to learn about the everyday life of bighorn sheep in their natural environment including feeding and mating habits, social structuring of the herds, and their survival techniques in extreme conditions.

Please attend the date and time most convenient for you. These events are free and open to everyone and are in support of Colorado Mountain College’s 2022 Common Reader.

Wednesday, March 23 • 7 pm • Carbondale Branch Library

Thursday, March 24 • 7 pm • Parachute Branch Library

Friday, March 25 • 7 pm • Glenwood Springs Branch Library

Saturday, March 26

10 am • Silt Branch Library

2 pm • New Castle Branch Library

6 pm • Rifle Branch Library