VOICES Summertime Stories & Music Presents “Why Aspen?”

VOICES and The Aspen Historical Society present Summertime Stories & Music: Why Aspen? Indigenous & Immigrant Stories. This program amplifies five local voices from the Ute Tribe, Italy, Mexico, Ivory Coast, and more. Storytellers Trary Lamee, Skyler Lomahaftewa, Sandra Prado, Judith Ritschard, and Mawa McQueen explore their individual and ancestral journeys to find and eventually settle down in Aspen. Vocalist Josefina Méndez, pianist Tim Fox, and violinist MinTze Wu will perform musical interludes. Bring your own lawn chair and blanket. RSVP at voicesrfv.org. Suggested donation of $10 at the door.