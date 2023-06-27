VOICES Summertime Stories & Music presents HerStory, celebrating strong women in Carbondale, then and now, in collaboration with The Carbondale History Society. Storytellers Amy Kimberly, Laurie Loeb, Jeannie Perry, Charlotte Graham, and Andrea Harris reflect on their love of Carbondale’s land, their impact on local life, and their connection with women before their time. Music will be performed by violinist MinTze Wu and nyckelharpist Sandra Wong. Bring your own lawn chairs and blankets. To learn more or to RSVP for last minute updates, visit https://voicesrfv.org/summertime-stories-music. Suggested donation of $10 at the door.