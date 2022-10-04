Visiting Critic Lecture: Anna Tsouhlarakis

Join us for a conversation with Visiting Critic Anna Tsouhlarakis who will be visiting Anderson Ranch from October 25 – 28, 2022.

Visiting Critic Lectures are free and open to the public. Registration is required for attendance.

Anna Tsouhlarakis received her BA from Dartmouth College with degrees in Native American Studies and Studio Art. She went on to receive her MFA from Yale University in Sculpture. Tsouhlarakis has participated in various art residencies including Skowhegan School of Painting and Sculpture, Yaddo, and was the Andrew W. Mellon Artist-in-Residence at Colorado College for the 2019-2020 academic year.

Tsouhlarakis’s work has been part of national and international exhibitions at venues such as NEON Foundation in Athens, Greece; White Frame in Basel, Switzerland; Rush Arts in New York; the Art Gallery of Ontario in Toronto; the Nasher Museum of Art at Duke University; Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art; the Museum of Contemporary Native Arts; Utah Museum of Fine Arts; the Heard Museum; and the Smithsonian’s National Museum of the American Indian. She has upcoming exhibitions at Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art; the University of Denver; and the National Portrait Gallery in Washington, DC. She is a Creative Capital Award recipient for 2021. Other recent awards include fellowships from the Harpo Foundation, the DC Commission on the Arts and Humanities, and the Native Arts and Cultures Foundation. Her work appears in several anthologies of Native American art including the recently published Art for a New Understanding: Native Voices from 1950 to Now.

In the fall of 2022, Tsouhlarakis will be part of the National Portrait Gallery’s “Portraiture Now: Kinship” exhibition in Washington, DC and will also have performances throughout the year in the NPG as part of the “IDENTIFY: Performance Art as Portraiture” series.

Tsouhlarakis is Greek, Creek, and an enrolled member of the Navajo Nation and lives and works in Colorado.