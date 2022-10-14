Visiting Artist Lecture: Maggie Jensen

Join us for a conversation with Visiting Artist Maggie Jensen who will be visiting Anderson Ranch from November 20 – December 17, 2022.

Visiting Artist Lectures are free, open to the public, and available in person or via livestream.

Stick around after the event and join us for dinner! A buffet dinner will be served for $25 per person immediately following the lecture. Registration is required for attendance.

Maggie Jensen is the recipient of The Leigh and Reggie Smith Glassell School of Art Core Fellow Residency.

Maggie Jensen builds installations of sculpture, sound, text, and performance. Her work often closely resembles cultural artifacts that signify oppressive conditions of power. Within the predetermined spaces of European figural and modernist traditions, humanistic vocabularies, and privatized architectures, she uses poetics and abstraction to express mis-communication and doubt. Doubt used as subject matter is a tool to interrogate concepts of animation and figuration in landscapes of excavated violence.

Particularly interested in interior spaces of bodies, human and more-than-human, Jensen uses text and sound as an activating element for sculpture. Hums, growls, and electronic murmurs are tasked as material to hold a form between a state of composition and decomposition. She has spent the last several years in Houston, TX, where the environmental impact of sinking landscapes, and self-interested politics has influenced her work and research.

Jensen holds a BFA in art history from Massachusetts College of Art & Design, and an MFA in visual art from the University of Chicago. She is a recepient of a 2019-2020 Humanities Teaching Fellowship in the Visual Arts at the University of Chicago, and a 2020-2022 Fellowship and Artist-in-Resident of the Core Program at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston.