Visiting Artist Lecture: Deborah Anzinger

Join us for a conversation with Visiting Artist Deborah Anzinger who will be visiting Anderson Ranch from October 16 – November 5, 2022.

Visiting Artist Lectures are free and open to the public. Registration is required for attendance.

Deborah Anzinger is an artist and founder of New Local Space (NLS), Kingston, Jamaica. Anzinger works in painting, sculpture, video and sound to interrogate and reconfigure aesthetic syntax that relates us to land and gendered and raced bodies. Anzinger’s work was the subject of a solo exhibition at the Institute of Contemporary Art (University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia) and has been included in institutional exhibitions such as Pérez Art Museum Miami; Museum of Contemporary African Diasporan Art, Brooklyn; National Art Gallery of the Bahamas; National Gallery of Jamaica and the Kent State University Museum. Her work is published in Small Axe Journal (Duke University Press), Caribbean Quarterly (Taylor & Francis), Bomb Magazine, Art Papers, The New Yorker and Artforum. Anzinger was the recipient of a Pollock-Krasner Foundation Grant and a fellowship to Skowhegan School of Painting and Sculpture. She is a 2020 Soros Arts Fellow.

deborahanzinger.com