Visiting Artist Lecture: Autumn Knight

Join us for a conversation with Visiting Artist Autumn Knight who will be visiting Anderson Ranch from October 23 – November 5, 2022.

Visiting Artist Lectures are free, open to the public, and available in person or via livestream.

Stick around after the event and join us for dinner! A buffet dinner will be served for $25 per person immediately following the lecture. Registration is required for attendance.

Autumn Knight is a New York-based interdisciplinary artist working with performance, installation, video and text. Knight’s video and performance work have been viewed within several institutions including the Whitney Museum of American Art and The Kitchen. Knight is the recipient of the 2021-2022 Nancy B. Negley Rome Prize in Visual Arts and a 2022-2023 Guggenheim Fellowship.

autumnjoiknight.com