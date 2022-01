Watch the film They Ain’t Ready For Me free through our Kanopy service, then join us at a virtual discussion of the film led by library staff in honor of Black History Month. The film follows the story of Tamar Manasseh, the African American rabbinical student who is leading the fight against senseless killings on the south side of Chicago. The discussion is free and open to all adults.

Join via Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83941477385