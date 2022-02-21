Virtual Book Discussion: Between the World and Me

Read Between the World and Me by Ta-Nehisi Coates and join us at the end of Black History Month for an open discussion about the book, facilitated by library staff. The discussion is free and open to all adults.

Register in advance for this meeting:

https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZMsd-GvqjwuGtEY7BS_qhDTrc7K_K7l0X4J

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.