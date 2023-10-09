Your community connector

Virtual Artist Talk w/ Heather Kaplan & Undine Brod

October 11 @ 5:30 pm - 6:30 pm

Free

CCC’s current exhibition, Partial Narratives, is a two-person show featuring the sculptural ceramic work of Heather Kaplan & Undine Brod. The exhibition highlights the commonalities and differences between the two artists’ work while exploring similar ambiguous narrative structures.

Learn more and hear from the artists during our Virtual Artist Talk!
Wednesday, October 11th beginning at 5:30PM.
Tune in through Facebook or Zoom, the link to participate will be available prior to the talk online at carbondaleclay.org and on social media, @carbondale_claycenter.

Organizer

Carbondale Clay Center
Phone:
9709632529
Email:
info@carbondaleclay.org
Website:
www.carbondaleclay.org
