VINCE HERMAN BAND

NOVEMBER 19 @ 8:00 PM

SHOW @ 8:00PM | DOORS @ 7:00PM

$20 MEMBERS | $25 IN ADVANCE | $35 DAY OF

LIMITED SEATING AVAILABLE

SPONSORED BY: BE HIPPY

Vince Herman of Leftover Salmon wasn’t thinking about making a solo record when he decided to take to the highway in August 2020. “During the pandemic, I got an RV and just decided to have my own bubble and drive around the country,” he explains.

The longtime co-leader of the popular and pioneering jamgrass band was on the road for around five months and spent a month and a half of it in Nashville. It was there he bumped into some old friends who helped set him on a course that led to Enjoy the Ride, his first-ever solo album in 30 years of making records.

“I think age 60 is a great time to start a solo career,” Herman says with a laugh. “Especially how the music industry is so focused on us older folks these days.

He says the solo record is “a bit of a departure from anything I’ve done before.” The material is an Americana travelogue that takes the listener from Prine-ish country-folk rock (“Lost Lover’s Eyes”), funky swamp rock (“Rattlesnake”) and jazzy Dixieland polka (“Any Other Way”) to straight-up bluegrass (“The Ride”), classic Cajun country (“Coraleen”) and traditional country (“Drinking Alone”).

It may have taken Herman nearly three decades to get around to making his first solo record, but it was certainly worth the wait. “Enjoy the Ride represents what country music is to me,” he says. “Rooted in tradition but wide open and ready for a good ride.”