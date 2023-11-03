Vibrational Sound Healing Journey with Zachary Cashin, DC
November 10 @ 7:00 pm - 8:45 pm$35
Relax, breathe deeply, allow the vibrations and sounds to wash through your body/being and listen deeply to your heart.
Experience the calming, restorative sounds & vibrations of planetary gongs, singing bowls and other sacred instruments.
Wear warm layers of clothing. Bring yoga mat or other to lie on and a blanket, eye pillow and water bottle.
Any questions? Email info@tcfhf.org. Purchase tickets online.