Vibrational Sound Healing Journey with Zachary Cashin, DC

Relax, breathe deeply, allow the vibrations and sounds to wash through your body/being and listen deeply to your heart.

Experience the calming, restorative sounds & vibrations of planetary gongs, singing bowls and other sacred instruments.

“If you want to find the secrets of the Universe, think in terms of energy frequency and vibration” – Nicola Tesla

Admission: $35.00 Reserve your space with ticket purchase at https://bit.ly/3qv4u7Z