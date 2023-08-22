Your community connector

Vibrational Sound Healing Journey with Zachary Cashin, DC

August 25 @ 7:00 pm - 8:45 pm

$35

Relax, breathe deeply, allow the vibrations and sounds to wash through your body/being and listen deeply to your heart.

Experience the calming, restorative sounds & vibrations of planetary gongs, singing bowls and other sacred instruments.

“If you want to find the secrets of the Universe, think in terms of energy frequency and vibration” – Nicola Tesla

Admission: $35.00 Reserve your space with ticket purchase at https://bit.ly/3qv4u7Z

August 25
7:00 pm - 8:45 pm
$35
https://bit.ly/3qv4u7Z

The Center for Human Flourishing
9706182096
info@davinikent.org
www.thecenterforhumanflourishing.org

Third Street Center
520 South Third Street
Carbondale, CO 81623 United States + Google Map
9703408151
www.compassionfest.world
