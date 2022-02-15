Your community connector

Vibrational Sound Healing Journey – Grounding into Present Moment Awareness

February 18 @ 7:00 pm - 8:30 pm

$35

Join Zachary Cashin for an evening of immersion in sound and vibration.

“Full body immersion in music or in specific sound frequencies (as distinct from listening with headphones), activates several beneficial biological mechanisms, one of which is activativation of the meridian system, via ‘sonopuncture’, with many health benefits, including pain mediation and anxiety mediation.” – John Stuart Read in GreenMedInfo LLC, 2022.

Many teachers have come forth recently accentuating the importance of present moment awareness conceptually in our modern times. But what does it really mean and how can one achieve this state?

Sound journeying can help to do this by removing negative Sanskara’s or energy blockages in the body so that one can begin to integrate charged emotions from past imprinting, via unconditional felt perception, aided by the sound frequencies created by the instruments used during the sound journey.
Looking forward to connecting deeply!

With peace, love and joy!” – Zachary

Purchase tickets at https://bit.ly/3shoUOD.

https://davinikent.com/event/a-sound-healing-journey-grounding-in-present-moment-living-5/

Organizer

The Center for Human Flourishing
Phone:
9706182096
Email:
info@davinikent.org
Website:
www.thecenterforhumanflourishing.org

Venue

The Third Street Center
520 S. Third St.
Carbondale, CO 81623 United States + Google Map
Website:
http://www.thirdstreetcenter.net

