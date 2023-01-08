Valley View University to Present “Who Needs Chemo or Hormone Blockers for Breast Cancer?”

Alexandra Donovan, MD, medical oncologist at the Calaway-Young Cancer Center at Valley View, will present “Who Needs Chemo or Hormone Blockers for Breast Cancer?,” a virtual discussion via Zoom, on Wednesday, Jan. 18. The presentation is part of Valley View University (VVU), a series of free educational webinars hosted by Valley View.

In this 20-minute webinar, followed by an open Q&A, Dr. Donovan will review the different cellular markers such as estrogen receptors and HER2 status that help determine treatment needed before or after breast cancer surgery. She will discuss who needs chemotherapy or hormone blocking pills and why they are needed.

This webinar is designed for anyone interested in learning about why breast cancers have very different treatment options depending on their stage and markers, and why one person may need a different treatment than another.

To register, visit https://vvh.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_IMuuDBm6Qle0staVlW2mww

The upcoming schedule of VVU events includes:

• Alpine Ski Injuries | Wednesday, February 1, 6 p.m. MST

Presented by Tomas Pevny, MD, orthopedic surgeon at ValleyOrtho

• Hip Arthritis | Wednesday, March 1, 6 p.m. MST

Presented by Daniel O’Connor, MD, orthopedic joint revision surgeon at ValleyOrtho