Valley View University to Present “When Biomechanics Go Bad: Normal and Abnormal Biomechanics of the Foot”

Noel Armstrong, DPM, podiatric surgeon at ValleyOrtho, is pleased to present “When Biomechanics Go Bad: Normal and Abnormal Biomechanics of the Foot,“ a virtual discussion via Zoom, on Wednesday, Oct. 5. The presentation is part of Valley View University (VVU), a series of free educational webinars hosted by Valley View.

In this 20-minute webinar, followed by an open Q&A, Dr. Armstrong will discuss normal and abnormal biomechanics of the foot and what happens when biomechanics go bad.

Dr. Armstrong has served patients in the Roaring Fork Valley for more than 20 years as a board-certified podiatrist. He specializes in sports medicine; foot and ankle biomechanics and orthotics; and foot and ankle surgery.