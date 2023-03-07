Valley View University to Present “What is Genetic Testing?”

On Wednesday, March 15, Kim Burns, nurse practitioner and genetic counselor at Valley View’s Calaway-Young Cancer Center and Breast Center will present “What is Genetic Testing?” during a virtual discussion via Zoom. The presentation is part of Valley View University (VVU), a series of free educational webinars hosted by Valley View.

In this 20-minute webinar, followed by an open Q&A, Burns will discuss who qualifies for genetic testing for breast cancer, what it involves and how results are used to help manage health risks. This webinar is aimed at women of any stage of life who want to learn more about breast health and the high-risk breast clinic.

As a cancer nurse practitioner with over 10 years of experience, Burns is privileged to care for patients and their families during this challenging time. She collaborates with the oncologists to provide comprehensive cancer care. Her focus is on symptom management for patients receiving chemotherapy and providing follow-up care.

The upcoming schedule of VVU events includes:

• Survivorship and Lifestyle Post Breast Cancer | Wednesday, April 19, 6 p.m. MST Presented by Breast Surgeon Betsy Brew, MD and Radiation Oncologist Peter Rossi, MD