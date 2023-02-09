Valley View University to Present “Top 5 Questions with Radiation Oncologists”

Peter Rossi, MD and Lauren Kropp, MD, radiation oncologists at Valley View Calaway • Young Cancer Center, will present “Top 5 Questions with Radiation Oncologists,” a virtual discussion via Zoom, on Wednesday, Feb. 15. The presentation is part of Valley View University (VVU), a series of free educational webinars hosted by Valley View.

In this 20-minute webinar, followed by an open Q&A, Dr. Rossi & Dr. Kropp will discuss the top questions breast cancer patients want to know before starting radiation therapy. This webinar is aimed at women of any stage of life who want to learn more about breast health.

Dr. Rossi and Dr. Kropp focus on utilizing advanced technologies to create a personalized treatment plan for each patient.

The upcoming schedule of VVU events includes:

• Hip Arthritis and Treatment | Wednesday, March 1, 6 p.m. MST

Presented by Daniel O’Connor, MD, orthopedic joint revision surgeon at ValleyOrtho

• What is Genetic Testing? | Wednesday, March 15, 6 p.m. MST

Presented by Kim Burns, NP, Genetic Counselor

• Survivorship and Lifestyle Post Breast Cancer | Wednesday, April 19, 6 p.m. MST

Presented by Breast Surgeon Betsy Brew, MD and Radiation Oncologist Peter Rossi, MD