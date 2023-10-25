Valley View University to Present “Tendon Problems of the Foot and Ankle”

Noel Armstrong, DPM, podiatric surgeon at ValleyOrtho, is pleased to present “Tendon Problems of the Foot and Ankle,” a virtual discussion via Zoom, on Wednesday, Nov. 1. The presentation is part of Valley View University (VVU), a series of free educational webinars hosted by Valley View.

The foot is one of the most dynamic structures in the human body. In order to meet the demands of an active lifestyle, one’s feet must remain dynamic. The tendons of the feet and ankles play an important role in maintaining this function. In this 30-minute webinar, followed by an open Q&A, Dr. Armstrong will review common problems of the tendons of the feet and ankles, what can cause these problems, and how they can be treated.

Dr. Armstrong has served patients in the Roaring Fork Valley for more than 20 years as a board-certified podiatrist. He specializes in sports medicine; foot and ankle biomechanics and orthotics; and foot and ankle surgery.