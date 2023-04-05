Valley View University to Present “Survivorship and Lifestyle Recommendations Post Breast Cancer”

Valley View Breast Surgeon Betsy Brew, MD and Calaway-Young Cancer Center Radiation Oncologist Peter Rossi, MD will present “Survivorship and Lifestyle Recommendations Post Breast Cancer,” a virtual discussion via Zoom, on Wednesday, April 19. The presentation is part of Valley View University (VVU), a series of free educational webinars hosted by Valley View.

In this 20-minute webinar, followed by an open Q&A, Dr. Brew and Dr. Rossi will discuss survivorship and lifestyle recommendations to improve quality of life post-breast cancer treatment. This webinar is aimed at women of any stage of life who want to learn more about breast health.

The upcoming schedule of VVU events includes:

Shoulder Arthritis and Treatment| Wednesday, May 3, 6 p.m. MST

Presented by Tito Liotta, MD, orthopedic surgeon at ValleyOrtho