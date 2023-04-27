Valley View University to Present “Shoulder Arthritis and Treatment”

Tito Liotta, MD, orthopedic surgeon at ValleyOrtho, will present “Shoulder Arthritis and Treatment,” a virtual discussion via Zoom, on Wednesday, May 3. The presentation is part of Valley View University (VVU), a series of free educational webinars hosted by Valley View.

Shoulder pain can impact just about every aspect of one’s life, from work and hobbies to their activities of daily living. In this 30-minute discussion, followed by an open Q&A, Dr. Liotta will discuss the causes and symptoms of shoulder arthritis as well as treatment options for this degenerative joint disease.

Dr. Liotta has served patients in the Roaring Fork Valley since 1996. Specializing in reconstruction of the shoulder, he appreciates the complexity and challenges of the rotator cuff. His practice is on the cutting edge of shoulder orthopedics, using minimally invasive treatment options to restore patients to their former activity levels.