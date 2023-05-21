Valley View University to Present “Non-Arthritic Hip Pain and Treatment Options”

Christopher George, MD, orthopedic surgeon and sports medicine specialist at ValleyOrtho, will present “Non-Arthritic Hip Pain and Treatment Options,” a virtual discussion via Zoom, on Wednesday, June 7. The presentation is part of Valley View University (VVU), a series of free educational webinars hosted by Valley View.

Hip pain is very common and can have many different causes. Hip pain can often prevent people from doing the things that they love. Non-arthritic hip pain refers to any pain in the hip that is not caused by arthritis. In this 30-minute webinar, followed by an open Q&A, Dr. George will review conditions and injuries that can cause non-arthritic hip pain, as well as treatment options, to get individuals back to what they love.