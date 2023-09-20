Valley View University to Present “Innovative Approaches to the Treatment of Knee Pain”

Tomas Pevny, MD, orthopedic surgeon and sports medicine specialist at ValleyOrtho, will present “Innovative Approaches to the Treatment of Knee Pain,” a virtual discussion via Zoom, on Wednesday, Oct. 4. The presentation is part of Valley View University (VVU), a series of free educational webinars hosted by Valley View.

Knee pain is a common complaint among adults, affecting nearly one-third of the U.S. population. Knee pain limits function and mobility and impairs quality of life. In this 30-minute webinar, followed by an open Q&A, Dr. Pevny will discuss common causes of knee pain as well as innovative approaches to the treatment of knee pain, including iovera, a non-surgical, FDA-approved treatment for knee arthritis.

Dr. Pevny, who has been practicing in Aspen since 1995, is a board-certified, fellowship-trained orthopedic surgeon specializing in knee and shoulder injuries, sports medicine, trauma, total joint replacement and joint preservation. He has treated thousands of patients in the Roaring Fork Valley and the world, taught seminars around the globe and helped train orthopedic fellows and residents.