Valley View University to Present “Hip Lab: Exercises and Tips to Keep you Active,”

On Wednesday, November 2, Valley View presents “Hip Lab: Exercises and Tips to Keep you Active,” a virtual discussion via Zoom. The presentation is part of Valley View University (VVU), a series of free educational webinars hosted by Valley View.

In this 20-minute webinar, followed by an open Q&A, Valley View physical therapists and ValleyOrtho athletic trainers will review tips for preventing hip injury and exercising with hip pain. The team will show active demonstrations and provide exercises and rehab tips to help one stay active and enjoy the activities that they love.