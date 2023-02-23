Valley View University to Present “Hip Arthritis and Treatment”

Daniel O’Connor, MD, orthopedic joint revision surgeon at ValleyOrtho, is pleased to present “Hip Arthritis and Treatment,” a virtual discussion via Zoom on Wednesday, March 1. The presentation is part of Valley View University (VVU), a series of free educational webinars hosted by Valley View.

Hip arthritis is a painful and often debilitating disease that affects millions of adults. In this 30-minute webinar, followed by an open Q&A, Dr. O’Connor will explain causes of this degenerative joint disease as well as non-surgical and surgical treatments available to keep people living an active life.

Dr. O’Connor is a fellowship-trained orthopedic surgeon specializing in reconstruction and arthroplasty of the hip and knee. An expert in joint replacement and revision surgery, Dr. O’Connor specializes in working with patients seeking a joint replacement or needing a second joint replacement surgery. He also has advanced training in robotic-assisted surgery which enables his patients to recover more quickly with less pain.