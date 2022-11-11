Valley View University to Present “Breast Reconstruction, the Light at the End of the Tunnel” on Nov. 16

Jennifer Butterfield, MD, plastic and reconstructive surgeon at Valley View Breast Center and Valley View Mount Sopris Plastic Surgery Center, is pleased to present “Breast Reconstruction, the Light at the End of the Tunnel,” a virtual discussion via Zoom, on Wednesday, Nov. 16. The presentation is part of Valley View University (VVU), a series of free educational webinars hosted by Valley View.

In this 20-minute webinar, followed by an open Q&A, Dr. Butterfield will discuss when and why it might be necessary to include plastic surgery in one’s breast cancer treatment plan. She will discuss timing as well as options available for reconstruction. This webinar is aimed at women of any stage of life who want to learn more about breast health.

Dr. Butterfield is a board-certified plastic and reconstructive surgeon who came to the Roaring Fork Valley to provide reconstructive services to the Calaway•Young Cancer Center, to help build a renowned Breast Cancer Center, and to provide cosmetic surgery services to patients in Aspen, Glenwood Springs, and surrounding areas. Dr. Butterfield takes great pride in her surgical outcomes and views her work as the “surgical art” of possibilities.