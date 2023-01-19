Valley View University to Present “Alpine Ski Injuries”

Tomas Pevny, MD, orthopedic surgeon and sports medicine specialist at ValleyOrtho, will present “Alpine Ski Injuries,” a virtual discussion via Zoom, on Wednesday, Feb. 1. The presentation is part of Valley View University (VVU), a series of free educational webinars hosted by Valley View.

This year’s ski season is in full swing, and along with the fun that skiing provides, it can also lead to injuries. In this 30-minute webinar, followed by an open Q&A, Dr. Pevny will review common ski injuries, how to avoid injury and how to treat injuries when they do occur.

Dr. Pevny, who has been practicing in Aspen since 1995, is a board-certified, fellowship-trained orthopedic surgeon who specializes in knee and shoulder injuries, sports medicine, trauma, total joint replacement and joint preservation. He has treated thousands of patients in the Roaring Fork Valley and the world, taught seminars around the globe and helped train orthopedic fellows and residents.

To register, visit https://vvh.zoom.us/webinar/register/8016704312572/WN_M-c3xALkRe-Z34Y0d8xITw

The upcoming schedule of VVU events includes:

Hip Arthritis | Wednesday, March 1, 6 p.m. MST

Presented by Daniel O’Connor, MD, orthopedic joint revision surgeon at ValleyOrtho