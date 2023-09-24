Your community connector

Submit an Event

« All Events

Valley View to Host Girls Night Out Skin Cancer Prevention Event on Oct. 11

October 11 @ 5:30 pm - 7:00 pm

Free

Valley View, an independent, nonprofit health system based in Glenwood Springs, Colorado, is pleased to invite the community to its “Girls Night Out” skin cancer prevention event on Wednesday, Oct. 11 from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

As a part of Valley View’s ongoing efforts and commitment to keep the community safe, Valley View invites the community to attend this free event of skin cancer screenings by Roaring Fork Family Practice, a presentation by Calaway-Young Cancer Center Oncologist Alexandra Donovan, MD, as well as mocktails and morsels. Skin screenings will be scheduled when RSVPing. Please note screenings are limited.

For more information about Valley View’s Girls Night Out skin cancer event, visit VVH.org/GNO. All are welcome.

RSVP is required. To RSVP, please email events@vvh.org.

+ Google Calendar+ iCal Export

Details

Date:
October 11
Time:
5:30 pm - 7:00 pm
Cost:
Free
Event Category:
Website:
https://www.vvh.org/event/girls-night-out-2023/

Venue

Roaring Fork Family Practice
978 Euclid Ave.
Carbondale, CO 81623 United States + Google Map
▲Top ▲Top