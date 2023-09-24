Valley View to Host Girls Night Out Skin Cancer Prevention Event on Oct. 11

Valley View, an independent, nonprofit health system based in Glenwood Springs, Colorado, is pleased to invite the community to its “Girls Night Out” skin cancer prevention event on Wednesday, Oct. 11 from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

As a part of Valley View’s ongoing efforts and commitment to keep the community safe, Valley View invites the community to attend this free event of skin cancer screenings by Roaring Fork Family Practice, a presentation by Calaway-Young Cancer Center Oncologist Alexandra Donovan, MD, as well as mocktails and morsels. Skin screenings will be scheduled when RSVPing. Please note screenings are limited.

For more information about Valley View’s Girls Night Out skin cancer event, visit VVH.org/GNO. All are welcome.

RSVP is required. To RSVP, please email events@vvh.org.