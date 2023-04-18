Valley View to Host Annual Kids Safety Fair on May 6

Valley View is pleased to present its annual Kids Safety Fair on Saturday, May 6 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. As a part of Valley View’s ongoing efforts and commitment to keep the community safe, families are invited to attend this free event featuring fire safety demonstrations, fire truck tours, helmet fittings and giveaways, a Kiwanis Bike Rodeo and more.

Activities include:

• Fire Safety: Tour a fire truck and learn about fire safety with Carbondale and Rural Fire Protection District.

• Kiwanis Bike Rodeo: Children are invited to practice bike safety at the Kiwanis Bike Rodeo. Kids are welcome to bring their own helmets to complete a bike safety course. Bikes and trikes will be available for use.

• Water Safety: From the pool to the lake, get ready for a fun summer with Pediatric Partners with information and resources about water safety.

• Helmet Safety: Safety first! Children will learn about helmet safety and how to properly wear their helmets. Free, fitted bike helmets will be available while supplies last.

Valley View is grateful to the following partners for their support: Carbondale and Rural Fire Protection District, Glenwood Springs Community Art Center, Glenwood Springs Police Department, Kiwanis Club, Roaring Fork School District, Valley View Foundation, Valley View After Hours Urgent Care, Valley View Pediatric Partners and Walmart of Glenwood Springs.

For more information about Valley View Safety Fair, visit VVH.org/SafetyFair.