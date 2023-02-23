Valley View Surgery Center Grand Opening Celebration

Valley View is pleased to present the grand opening of the Valley View Surgery Center in Basalt on Wednesday, March 1, from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Celebrate the opening of this incredible new facility to care for patients in the community. Get a behind-the-scenes tour, enjoy refreshments and live music, and visit with the remarkable ValleyOrtho orthopedic surgeons and providers.

Valley View is an independent, not-for-profit hospital system based in Glenwood Springs. Founded in 1955 with funds raised by the community, Valley View Hospital has evolved to serve the healthcare needs of the region. The new Valley View Surgery Center in Basalt offers all patients, regardless of payor, a new and state-of-the-art destination for orthopedic surgery by local ValleyOrtho providers.