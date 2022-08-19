Valley View Invites the Community to a Free, Virtual Community Town Hall on Aug. 24

Valley View, an independent, nonprofit health system based in Glenwood Springs, Colorado, is pleased to invite the community to its virtual Community Town Hall via Zoom, on Wednesday, August 24.

Valley View is proud to serve its patients and understands there are many health needs in the community. During this virtual event, Valley View will share its recent work and community investments over the past year and discuss its ongoing strategy for the upcoming year. Viewers are invited to ask questions and share their perspectives on the health of the community.

Real-time Spanish translation is available.