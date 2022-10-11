Valley View Breast Center to Present “Surgical Options for Breast Cancer” on Oct. 26

In commemoration of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Valley View Breast Center will present “Surgical Options for Breast Cancer,” a virtual discussion via Zoom, on Wednesday, Oct. 26. The presentation is part of Valley View University (VVU), a series of free educational webinars hosted by Valley View.

In this 20-minute webinar, followed by an open Q&A, Breast Surgeon Betsy Brew, MD at Valley View’s Breast Center will discuss the different surgical options available to breast cancer patients from lumpectomies to mastectomies. This webinar is aimed at women of any stage of life who want to learn more about breast health.

Dr. Brew is a general surgeon and breast specialist at Valley View’s Breast Center. She has a special interest and expertise in taking care of women with breast cancer.