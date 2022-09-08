Valley View Breast Center to Present “I’ve Been Diagnosed with Breast Cancer! What Do I Do?”

Ahead of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, commemorated annually during the month of October, Valley View Breast Center continues to host its monthly series of free educational webinars through Valley View’s education program, Valley View University (VVU). VVU is dedicated to providing the community with engaging health education through its world-class physicians.

On Wednesday, Sept. 21, Breast Surgeon Betsy Brew, MD and the Valley View nurse navigation team Michelle Spidell, BSN, RN, OCN and Kelli Collison, RN will present the virtual session via Zoom titled, “I’ve Been Diagnosed with Breast Cancer! What Do I Do?”

Getting a breast cancer diagnosis can be shocking. In this 20-minute webinar, followed by an open Q&A, Dr. Brew, Spidell and Collison will discuss the steps they take to guide a patient from initial diagnosis through the cancer journey to recovery. This webinar is aimed at women in any stage of life who want to learn more about breast health.

The upcoming schedule includes:

• Surgical Options for Breast Cancer | Wednesday, Oct. 19, 6 p.m.

– Presented by Betsy Brew, MD, breast surgeon at Valley View Breast Center.

• Breast Reconstruction, the Light at the End of the Tunnel | Wednesday, Nov. 16, 6 p.m.

-Presented by Jennifer Butterfield, MD, plastic and reconstructive surgeon at Valley View Breast Center and Valley View Mount Sopris Plastic Surgery.