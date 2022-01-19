VALENTINE’S DAY COMEDY WITH NOAH GARDENSWARTZ & ESTER STEINBERG

Valentine’s Day at TACAW is for lovers – of Comedy, that is. What better way to celebrate than with a couple of very funny and very married people?

Noah Gardenswartz is a New York based comedian and writer. When not on tour, Gardenswartz performs regularly at the Comedy Cellar in New York City, and is a writer on Amazon’s Emmy and Golden-Globe winning show, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.” He has his own Comedy Central special, has appeared on The Late Late Show with James Corden, and twice on Conan. Additionally, he was a semi-finalist on NBC’s “Last Comic Standing,” and has released two chart-topping comedy albums, “Blunt” and “White Men Can’t Joke.” Before turning to stand-up, Gardenswartz worked as a journalist, hedge fund day trader, elementary school teacher, and even grew weed – though obviously not all at once.

Ester Steinberg is one of LA’s hottest comedians. She started performing stand-up on the lunch tables of her high school in Tampa and set out for New York to attend NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts and pursue her career as a stand-up comedian. She starred in Oxygen’s hit show Funny Girls. She was one Montreal’s Just For Laughs Festival’s New Faces in 2015. She’s the host of the Stand Up Mom podcast and was a cast member of Hulu’s Up Early Tonight- a late night show for mom’s. She has been featured on Amazon’s the Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Adam Ruins Everything, and Gotham Comedy Live. Her two-person-one-woman-show was called one of the top comics to watch at the New York Comedy festival. She received rave reviews from the New York Times for her comedy special Burning Bush- filmed at the Rose Bowl. She is currently touring clubs and colleges.