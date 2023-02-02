VALENTINE’S DAY COMEDY – KARA KLENK & JARED LOGAN

February 14 @ 8:00 pm

SHOW @ 8:00PM | DOORS @ 7:30PM

$30 MEMBER | $35 ADVANCE | $45 DAY OF

SEATED SHOW | 21+

DINNER & SHOW

TACAW is pleased to partner with Epicure Catering to offer Dinner & A Show. Only 60 tickets are available for the dinner, so don’t wait to reserve your spot now. Guest Chefs Julie and Allen Domingos are planning a delicious culinary adventure. Dinner will be served in our beautiful lobby prior to the show. Patrons who don’t have a dinner reservation are welcome to purchase a standalone ticket for the show.

Doors open for dinner @ 5:45pm | Dinner served at 6:00pm

Genre: Comedy

TACAW’s reliably funny Valentine’s Day tradition is back. We love hosting married comedians each year as our funny valentine to the community. This year we are offering a pre-show dinner option in the lobby. How much easier do you need it?

About the show:

Kara Klenk is a stand up comic, writer, and actor who grew up in Connecticut, currently lives in Los Angeles, and started her comedy career in New York City. She was named by Time Out New York as one of the Top 10 Funniest Women in NYC.

Kara has appeared on Netflix, Comedy Central, Nickelodeon, Oxygen, Hulu and more. She has written for Netflix, Nickelodeon, MTV, TVLand, and Comedy Central and most recently for RuPaul’s Drag Race on VH1 and Wipeout on TBS.

Her debut album, Undefeated was released in 2019 and went to #1 (briefly) on the comedy charts. She co-hosts a popular podcast called That’s Messed Up: An SVU Podcast on the Exactly Right Network. She also produces and hosts a weekly stand up show called Better Half Comedy in Los Angeles.

Jared Logan is a writer and comedian from Morgantown, West Virginia. He has performed his own Half Hour Special on Comedy Central, as well as appearing on The Late Late Show with James Corden, The Meltdown, Mash Up, John Oliver’s New York Stand-up Show, The Pete Holmes Show and @Midnight. He was a regular cast member on VH1’s Best Week Ever and Tru TV’s World’s Dumbest. His comedy albums My Brave Battle and The Twilight Door are available on iTunes and Spotify.